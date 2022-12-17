FC Goa vs NorthEast United Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash 

FC Goa will welcome the strugglers NorthEast United to the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday, November 17.

The Gaurs have made a reasonable start to the season by procuring 15 points from games, but there are question marks over their consistency as they have not won back-to-back games since gameweek 2. NorthEast United, on the other hand, are struggling to break the duck despite taking the field for nine games.

Carlos Pena has one of the most underrated squads in the league, with the majority of his players punching above their weight.

The likes of Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, Aibanba Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, and Seriton Fernandes have exceeded their level by becoming match winners for the one-time ISL Shield winners. While the top spot looks unlikely, the Gaurs are one of the firm favorites to finish in a playoffs spot.

The Highlanders appointed Vincenzo Alberto Annese after parting ways with Marco Balbul, who led his side to their eighth straight loss. The Italian took over before the game against Chennaiyin FC and lost 7-3.

Overall, it was a shocking display from the ISL outfit, who are eyeing to break their deadlock against a side that possesses exciting talent. As for NorthEast, it is pretty clear that a playoff spot is not within their reach.

It will be interesting to see how the game pans out, with both teams battling for different reasons.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United: Head-to-Head

FC Goa and NorthEast United have locked horns on sixteen occasions previously, with 50% of games ending in draws. FC Goa have won five, while the Highlanders were able to win only three games.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United: Top scorers this season

FC Goa: Noah Sadaoui (5); Brison Fernandes, Iker Guarootxena (2); Alvaro Vazquez, Edu Bedia, Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang (1).

NorthEast United: Rochharzela (2); Wilmar Gil, Matt Derbyshire, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Aaron Evans (1).

FC Goa vs NorthEast United: Most cleansheets this season

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (4 in 8 games)

NorthEast United: Arindam Bhattacharya (0 in 5 games)

FC Goa vs NorthEast United: More stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022/23 Indian Super League clash

Most passes: Anwar Ali (488 in 9 games)

Most touches: Anwar Ali (678 in 9 games)

Most saves: Mirshad Michu (21 in 4 games)

