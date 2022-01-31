FC Goa vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 1st, 2022

FC Goa will take on Odisha FC in Match 78 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Tuesday, February 1. The GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim will host this contest.

Goa have won just one of their last nine games and are currently on a four-match winless streak. In 14 outings, the Gaurs have managed to win only three games while drawing five and losing six. In their previous outing, they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Jamshedpur FC which put them in ninth spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, Odisha have performed well in their recent outings, having lost just one of their last five matches. Overall, they have grabbed five wins, two draws, and six losses to sit in eighth spot with 17 points. The Juggernauts come into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat against table-toppers Hyderabad FC.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Airam Cabrera.

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Gaurav Bora, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Odisha FC, Match 78.

Date and time: Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Arshdeep Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Victor Mongil, Aibanbha Dohling, Edu Bedia, Javi Hernandez, Alberto Noguera, Liridon Krasniqi, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jorge Ortiz.

Captain: Jerry Mawhmingthanga | Vice-captain: Edu Bedia.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arshdeep Singh, Sahil Panwar, Saviour Gama, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Anwar Ali, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Princeton Rebello, Jonathas, Alexander Jesuraj

Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar | Vice-captain: Brandon Fernandes.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra