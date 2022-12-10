FC Goa vs Odisha FC: FCG vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 10, 2022

FC Goa takes on Odisha FC in the third fixture of Matchweek 10 of the 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League season on Saturday, December 10, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Goa's tumultuous form has continued as they have won four and lost four matches so far. They suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC, with their last win coming at home to ATK Mohun Bagan. The Gaurs want to get back to winning ways in front of their home support.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC could move up to third place with a win in this fixture. They've been in fine form, winning their last three matches. Odisha last beat NorthEast United FC 2-1.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, and Aibanbha Dohling.

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, and Niraj Kumar.

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, and Sebastian Thangmuansang.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, and Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Akshunna Tyagi.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente, Aibanbha Dohling, Glan Martins, Ayush Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vasquez, and Noah Sadaoui.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Pedro Martin/Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Diego Mauricio.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Odisha FC

Date: December 10, 2022, 5:30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This could be a close game with plenty of goals in it, with both sides embracing a free-flowing style of play. There is plenty of attacking talent in both teams and it should be interesting to watch which way this goes. However, I am selecting only three defenders since I don't feel a clean sheet is likely for either team.

Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena, Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Brandon Fernandes, Sahil Panwar, and Aibanbha Dohling are the players who I've selected on both teams. However, the likes of Pedro Martin and Alvaro Vasquez are also excellent differentials if they start.

There are plenty of viable differential picks, but the in-form Nandhakumar Sekar looks like the best one.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dheeraj Singh, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, Nandhakumar Sekar, Iker Guarrotxena, Saul Crespo, Alvaro Vasquez, Diego Mauricio, and Noah Sadaoui.

Captain: Nandhakumar Sekar. Vice-Captain: Noah Sadaoui.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, Raynier Fernandes, Nandhakumar Sekar, Iker Guarrotxena, Saul Crespo, Noah Sadaoui, and Pedro Martin.

Captain: Noah Sadaoui. Vice-Captain: Saul Crespo.

