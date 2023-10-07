FC Goa vs Odisha FC: FCG vs OFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 7, 2023

FC Goa (FCG) and Odisha FC (OFC) lock horns in the fourth match of Matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League 23/24 on Saturday, October 7, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. It's the first game of a doubleheader, with Chennaiyin FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant meeting later on.

FC Goa got their tournament off to a winning start, beating Punjab FC 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Carlos Martinez. They'll look to make the most of their home advantage in a game against a side very similar to them.

Odisha FC got a big result against Mumbai City FC in Matchweek 2, drawing 2-2 at home to follow up their win against Chennaiyin FC in Matchweek 1. They'll want to pick up points in their first match on the road.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Seriton Fernandes, Narayan Das, Sanson Pereira, Jay Gupta, Saviour Gama, and Leander D'Cunha.

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, Muhammed Valiyattil, Boris Thangjam, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Udanta Singh, Carlos Martinez Devendra Murgaonkar, and Victor Rodriguez.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, Deven Sawhney, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Paogoumang Singson.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Princeton Rebello, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Cy Goddard.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Jay Gupta, Raynier Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Udanta Singh, and Carlos Martinez.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Roy Krishna.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Odisha FC

Date: October 7, 2023; 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Two well-matched sides should battle it out for the win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, and the huge array of quality options makes it tough to form the right team.

Roy Krishna starts over Diego Mauricio for Odisha FC, and that should factor into your selection, with Carlos Martinez showing his class in his very first match for FC Goa. Noah Sadoui, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, and Jerry Mawihmingthanga are all must-haves.

Roy Krishna, Carlos Martinez, Noah Sadoui, and Jerry Mawihmingthanga are the best captaincy picks for this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Noah Sadoui, Carl McHugh, Roy Krishna, and Carlos Martinez.

Captain: Carlos Martinez. Vice-Captain: Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arshdeep Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Carlos Delgado, Odei Onaindia, Brandon Fernandes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Noah Sadoui, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, and Carlos Martinez.

Captain: Roy Krishna. Vice-Captain: Noah Sadoui.