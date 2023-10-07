FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head and numbers you need to know for the ISL 2023-24 clash

In a showpiece clash between two ISL-winning coaches, FC Goa will welcome the renovated Odisha FC side at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Goa, on Saturday for their second match in the ISL 2023-24.

The Gaurs kicked off their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Punjab FC thanks to the lone strike from Carlos Martinez. Although the result came their way, Manolo Marquez wasn't the most satisfied with the performance of his new club. Now, they'll have to quickly shift their focus to what promises to be a stern test against the Juggernauts.

"It’s not the best thing for us to play the way we played in the last 20-25 minutes (against Punjab FC). Because we could score the second goal but they had clear chances to equalize as well. We need to control more of the game," Manolo Marquez said during the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, helmed by Sergio Lobera, whose winning pedigree is known to all ISL aficionados, Odisha started their ongoing ISL campaign on a positive note, with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC. However, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Shield winners Mumbai City FC in their previous encounter. For Lobera, the aim will be to return to winning ways and utilize the rustiness of Goa to their advantage.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head in ISL

The Gaurs hold a clear advantage over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League, with the Juggernauts yet to register a victory against them. The last time the sides locked horns was back in February this year, when both outfits settled for a 1-1 stalemate.

Matches Played: 8

FC Goa wins: 5

Odisha FC wins: 0

Draws: 3

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Players to watch out for

Noah Sadaoui: Since last season, Noah Sadaoui has established himself as not just the most potent attacking outlet in FC Goa but even in the league. Last season, the Moroccan winger bagged a staggering tally of nine goals and nine assists. But more importantly, he managed to carve open opposition defenses at will and Manolo Marquez will be hoping to utilize his skills further.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga: The Indian winger has been one of the most in-form forwards in the league, having scored two goals already. Sergio Lobera has managed to develop his end product and transform Jerry into a lethal customer in and around the opposition box. The Goan backline will have to be wary of the wily winger come Saturday.