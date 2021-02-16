FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

FC Goa and Odisha FC will lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Wednesday. The two sides are among the only four clubs in the competition that are winless in their last five matches.

FC Goa came from behind twice to play an inspiring 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC in their last ISL fixture. Igor Angulo calmly converted his penalty in the 19th minute before Ishan Pandita equalized in the additional minute of the second half.

The Gaurs have drawn all six of their previous matches. They will be eager to end their string of ties and pick up a win.

Odisha FC head into this fixture on the back of a 1-3 loss against NorthEast United FC. The Highlanders pumped in three quick goals in the first twenty-five minutes of the game. Odisha responded by scoring through Jacob Tratt at the stroke of half-time, but it turned out to be a mere consolation.

The struggling Kalinga Warriors have collected just four points in their last eight matches. They were in action just two days ago and had much less time to rest and recover.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC Head-to-head

Odisha FC and FC Goa have played each other only thrice. The Gaurs have a clean record of three wins against their opponents.

FC Goa wins: 3

Odisha FC wins: 0

Draw: 0

Top scorers from the current season

FC Goa - Igor Angulo (12)

Odisha FC - Diego Mauricio (9)

Clean sheets from the current season

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar (1), Mohammad Nawaz (1)

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh (1)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Mohammad Nawaz - 19 (FCG), Arshdeep Singh - 55 (OFC)

Most Passes: Edu Bedia - 1202 (FCG), Cole Alexander - 599 (OFC)

Most Interceptions: Saviour Gama - 29 (FCG), Cole Alexander - 38 (OFC)

Most Tackles: Saviour Gama - 85 (FCG), Cole Alexander - 88 (OFC)

Most Touches: Edu Bedia - 1413 (FCG), Jacob Tratt - 809 (OFC)

Most Assists: Alberto Noguera - 8 (FCG), Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 5 (OFC)

Most Shots: Jorge Ortiz Mendoza - 60 (FCG), Diego Mauricio - 44 (OFC)