FC Goa vs Odisha FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

Having been winless in their last six matches, FC Goa take on Odisha FC in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

FC Goa have 24 points from 17 matches, with five wins and nine draws. The Gaurs have scored 26 goals — the second-most by any team this season after Mumbai City FC.

Odisha FC have a paltry 9 points from 16 matches, with just a solitary victory to their name. The Bhubaneswar-based side is stranded at the rock bottom of the points table and will play for pride.

FC Goa emerged as 1-0 winners over Odisha FC in the last encounter between the two sides, courtesy of a goal from Igor Angulo.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC head-to-head

FC Goa and Odisha FC have faced each other thrice and the Gaurs have gone home with a win every single time. They will aim to continue their dominating record in their upcoming clash.

FC Goa wins: 3

Odisha FC wins: 0

Draw: 0

FC Goa vs Odisha FC team news

Edu Bedia will not be available for FC Goa's match against Odisha FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa's Edu Bedia will miss the match after the Spaniard picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in their previous game against Chennaiyin FC. Bedia allegedly bit Deepak Tangri on his waist and has also been served a show-cause notice by AIFF to explain his actions. He has time till Wednesday evening to reply.

Adil Khan picked up a knock in FC Goa's last game. It remains to be seen whether he will start the match for the Gaurs.

Odisha FC will take the field without Jacob Tratt as the Australian was shown his seventh yellow card of the season.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC Predicted XIs

FC Goa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo

Odisha FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Arshdeep Singh (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Bradden Inman, Diego Mauricio

FC Goa vs Odisha FC prediction

Odisha FC have struggled to get a win over relatively stronger teams in the competition this season. Their defense has been lackluster, having already conceded 30 goals in 17 matches.

FC Goa also have an error-prone defensive setup and have kept only two clean sheets this season. However, their prolific strike force up front should be able to fetch them a win.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-2 Odisha FC