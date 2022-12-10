FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

FC Goa will lock horns against Odisha FC in matchweek 10 of the ISL 2022-23 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday, December 10. The Gaurs and Kalinga Warriors are ranked sixth and fourth respectively, separated by six points.

The Goan outfit have a historic advantage against the Juggernauts, having never lost to Odisha FC. FC Goa will head into the fixture on the back of successive losses against Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC.

A win today would take them level on points with fifth-placed Kerala Blasters.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, defeated NorthEast United FC last week to earn their third straight victory. They will be aiming for their fourth consecutive win to go level on points with second-placed Mumbai City FC.

Both teams have met on six previous occasions in the ISL. The Gaurs have won four times, while two matches have ended in draws.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Team news

FCG: The Gaurs will be without their key midfielder Edu Bedia, who was sent off in the last game. Head coach Carlos Pena can deploy Princeton Rebello in midfield and Noah Wail Sadaoui, the club’s leading goal-scorer, down the flank to provide width.

OFC: Michael Soosairaj and Shubham Sarangi are still recovering, but the rest of the squad is available and ready to play.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineups

FCG: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Marc Valiente, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes (C); Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui.

OFC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Denechandra Meitei, Nikil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Nandhakumar Sekar.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Prediction

FC Goa and Odisha FC are at the opposite end of the form spectrum. While the Juggernauts are gunning for their fourth straight victory, the Gaurs have suffered two consecutive losses. If the form factor is anything to go by, Odisha FC will start as the clear favorites.

Prediction: FC Goa 1-2 Odisha FC

