FC Goa vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash

FC Goa will lock horns with Odisha FC in a highly anticipated ISL 2023-24 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday, October 7.

Odisha FC got off to a good start in the ongoing ISL season. Sergio Lobera, a seasoned tactician, will aim to secure a win after Odisha FC's recent draw against Mumbai City FC.

With a comfortable 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their first match, Lobera knows the importance of momentum in the league. He said in the presser:

"I am very happy to be here. It’s special for me to be in Goa. I have great memories with my family here. In terms of the ISL, as I said before, I think Indian football is growing a lot. I am very happy to be coming back to India and to be able to work in a club like Odisha."

"We are a family," he added. "We are people involved in football, spending a lot of time trying to improve every day. I am happy working here and I am delighted with my decision to work at this club with this management."

For FC Goa, Manolo Marquez seeks to build belief and momentum after a resilient 1-0 victory over Punjab FC in their opening fixture. The head coach took his time to reflect on his learnings from the previous game and looked confident facing Odisha this time.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the match, he said:

“Odisha have a good team and a good coach, who is very experienced. He’s also worked with many of the players in the past, which gives them an advantage. But we’re prepared to face them. We need to control the proceedings and keep the ball among ourselves. I think, with the players we have, we will be able to do that, and then, we can win matches more easily."

The match promises a battle of tactical masterminds, with both coaches bringing a wealth of experience and accolades to the field. Lobera, especially, aims for a positive result on the home turf of his former club, making the face-off all the more intense.

ISL 2023-24 Match Details: FC Goa vs Odisha FC

Match: FC Goa vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Match 15

Date & Time: Saturday, October 7, 2023, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The match between Goa and Odisha will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 5.30 pm IST on October 7.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Live streaming details

The match between Goa and Odisha can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 5.30 pm IST on October 7.