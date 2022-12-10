FC Goa vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match? 

FC Goa will go head-to-head with in-form Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, November 10, in an early kick-off at 5.30 pm.

Carlos Pena's side have lost three out of their four previous outings against Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, and Kerala Blasters in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). They successfully overcame ATK Mohun Bagan in front of the home supporters in the other game.

With many teams eyeing a playoff spot, the Gaurs will be hoping to bag all three points in their next encounter against the Bhubaneswar-based outfit.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have lost just two games throughout the season. Josep Gombau has steered his side to victories against East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, and NorthEast United FC in three previous games. The Spaniard will be aware of the fact that the Juggernauts will have to keep up their consistency to finish in a playoff spot, having made a formidable start to the 2022/23 ISL campaign.

Odisha FC have never beaten FC Goa in ISL history, having lost four and drawn two over the last three campaigns. However, there's a no better chance for the visitors to make it count as their forwards have been rampant in front of goal this season.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: ISL 2022-23 match details

Match: FC Goa vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League (ISL) season, Match 48.

Date & Time: Saturday, December 10, 5.30 pm IST.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Telecast details

The 48th match between FC Goa and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League will be telecast on Star Sports SD and Star Sports HD channels in India from 5.30 pm IST on December 10.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Live streaming details:

The match between the Gaurs and the Juggernauts can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday in an early kickoff.

