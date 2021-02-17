FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Who will win today's match?

FC Goa will aim to inch closer to a top-four finish as they host a depleted Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa are in the fourth spot on the ISL standings and are one of the few teams who are close to sealing a playoff berth. They have garnered 24 points from 17 games.

The Gaurs have been one of the few consistent teams this season. They are on a 10-match unbeaten run but are also hunting for their first win in seven ISL fixtures.

FC Goa have an impressive approach to games. They are quick in their build-up plays and like to control the game in the center of the park with their midfielders.

Despite being qualitative in midfield and precise in the final third, the Gaurs have struggled to maintain defensive resilience. They have conceded 21 goals in 17 games and are yet to achieve continuity at the back.

With Edu Bedia suspended, Brandon Fernandes unavailable, and Princeton Rebello unfit, the Gaurs will have the challenge of fielding the correct team. Key men like Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, and Igor Angulo will have to step up.

They come into this fixture after a pulsating 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC and need to register three points to keep their playoffs dream alive.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to NorthEast United FC. (Image: ISL)

Odisha FC are rooted to the bottom of the standings and have managed just 9 points from 17 fixtures. The Juggernauts have nothing but pride to play for in their next three games.

Odisha FC have struggled to keep clean sheets and lack experience in the midfield. Head coach Stuart Baxter was relieved of his duties after making insensitive comments in a post-match press conference. The side is currently under the tutelage of interim head coach Gerald Peyton, who is also the team's goalkeeping coach.

The Juggernauts are on the road as they head to Fatorda tomorrow to take on FC Goa. 👊🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/XThVJAO0SP — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 16, 2021

Despite a dismal season so far, there are some positives for Odisha FC. They are managing to keep the ball more and look like an improved side. Players like Diego Mauricio, Cole Alexander, and Jacob Tratt have been impressive so far. Youngsters like Gaurav Bora and Jerry Mawihmingthanga have made a mark as well.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa Prediction

Odisha FC have struggled throughout the season and have never looked settled. FC Goa may have had problems defending against quality opponents, but they have been consistent when it comes to scoring goals and earning points. The Gaurs will take the field as the firm favorites against a struggling Odisha FC side.

Prediction: Odisha FC 1-3 FC Goa