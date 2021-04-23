FC Goa vs Persepolis FC preview, prediction, line-ups, and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa face Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) side Persepolis FC on Matchday 4 in the AFC Asian Champions League (ACL) on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Persepolis FC ran out 2-1 winners in the previous meeting between the two sides on Matchday 3 of the ACL. FC Goa went ahead with a goal from Edu Bedia, which was also the first ever goal for any Indian side in the top tier of Asian club football. However, Persepolis struck twice later in the first-half through Mehdi Torabi and Jalal Hosseini. The Gaurs held their ground in the second-half and did not concede a third goal.

Persepolis FC are placed top of Group E in the ACL while FC Goa are in third position in the table.

FC Goa vs Persepolis FC: Recent results

Persepolis FC ended FC Goa's 17-game unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory over the Gaurs on Matchday 3 of the AFC Champions League (ACL). The Iranian side are on a 13-game unbeaten streak since their league defeat to Aluminium Arak back in January.

Persepolis FC Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W (Latest on the right)

FC Goa Form Guide: D-D-D-D-L (Latest on the right)

برای بازی برگشت پرسپولیس ایران و گوا هند از روز چهارم رقابت‌ها گروه E رنگ پیراهن دو تیم مشخص شد

بازیکنان پرسپولیس در این بازی یک دست مشکی‌پوش خواهند بود و دروازه‌بان نماینده کشورمان، پیراهن سبز به تن می‌کند#پرسپوليس #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/caEPj0SXLr — P e r s e p o l i s (@PersepolisFC) April 22, 2021

FC Goa vs Persepolis: predicted line-Ups

Persepolis (4-4-2): Hamed Lak (GK), Siamak Nemati, Vahid Amiri, Hossein Kannani, Seyed Jalal Hosseini, Ehsan Pahlevan, Kamal Kamyabina, Mahdi Torabi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Shariar Moghanlou, Omid Alishah.

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Singh (GK), Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Romario Jesuraj, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar.

Persepolis FC are placed first while FC Goa are on third place in the ACL. (Image: AFC)

Where to watch FC Goa vs Persepolis FC?

Star Sports 3 will televise the game in the Indian subcontinent. The game is also available on Hotstar VIP and Premium; and Jio Football 2 on JIO TV. Viewers in South East Asia and Middle East can catch the fixture on Fox Sports and BeIN Sports respectively.

The game will kick-off at 10.30 PM IST.

FC Goa vs Persepolis FC prediction

FC Goa put up a brave display in the previous meeting between the two sides and lost narrowly with a 2-1 scoreline. Edu Bedia's absence in midfield will be detrimental to FC Goa. Persepolis, on the other hand, are on a winning streak in the ACL and are expected to prevail yet again in greater fashion.

Prediction: FC Goa 0-2 Persepolis FC.