FC Goa vs Punjab FC: FCG vs PFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 2, 2023

FC Goa (FCG) face off against Punjab FC (PFC) in the final game of Matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 23/24 on Monday, October 2, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

It's FC Goa's first match of the season, with their scheduled fixture against Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 1 postponed due to important players from both sides in action at the Asian Games. They'll be raring to go in front of their home fans and get off to a winning start and better their performance from last season, where they finished just outside the playoff spots.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC lost 3-1 in their first-ever ISL match away against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), and it's not about to get much easier for them in an away game against the Gaurs. While they did put in a decent show, a draw or even a win here could go a long way in boosting morale.

They do have a fairly fit roster of players to choose from and so do FC Goa.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Seriton Fernandes, Narayan Das, Sanson Pereira, Jay Gupta, Saviour Gama, and Leander D'Cunha.

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, Muhammed Valiyattil, Boris Thangjam, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Udanta Singh, Carlos Martinez Devendra Murgaonkar, and Victor Rodriguez.

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre.

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Jay Gupta, Savious Gama, Raynier Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Udanta Singh, and Carlos Martinez.

Punjab FC

Kiran Chemjong (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Nikhil Prabhu, Melroy Assisi, Mohammed Salah, Ricky Shabong, Juan Mera, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Madih Talal, Prasanth K, and Luka Majcen.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Punjab FC

Date: October 2, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs Punjab FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The hosts FC Goa will start this match as the overwhelming favorites and have a very balanced roster to choose from. While they may opt to give some rest to the members of their side who featured in the Asian Games, they still look like a formidable side in comparison to Punjab FC.

It was a decent debut from Punjab FC against MBSG, but they were outclassed by the Mariners, and it's another tough away game for them.

Luka Majcen is the one player Punjab FC will depend on, and he's probably the only must-have from their side. Noah Sadoui, Brandon Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Carlos Martinez, and Seriton Fernandes are the players who could be called essentials from FC Goa.

Brandon Fernandes, Luka Majcen, and Noah Sadaoui are the players best equipped to handle the captain's armband.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arshdeep Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Mohammed Salah, Odei Onaindia, Melroy Assisi, Brandon Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Noah Sadoui, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Carlos Martinez.

Captain: Luka Majcen. Vice-Captain: Noah Sadaoui.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kiran Chemjong, Saviour Gama, Nikhil Prabhu, Seriton Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadoui, Madih Talal, Udanta Singh, Luka Majcen, and Carlos Martinez.

Captain: Noah Sadoui. Vice-Captain: Brandon Fernandes.