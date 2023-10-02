FC Goa vs Punjab FC: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

After slumping to a 3-1 defeat against Mohun Bagan SG in their Indian Super League (ISL) debut, Punjab FC will quickly shift their focus to another away clash against FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Monday.

The Shers were handed a reality check in their inaugural ISL clash. However, Staikos Vergetis' men weren't completely out of depth. They had their moments too, especially in the 53rd minute when Luka Majcen capitalized on an error from the Mariners' defense. Punjab FC will be hoping to focus on the positives and build on from there.

Meanwhile, the Gaurs underwent a massive renovation in the off-season, and fans will finally be able to witness the finished product after their fixture in the first matchweek was postponed.

Manolo Marquez has been roped in as the club's new head coach and he brings along immense experience and proven winning pedigree. The arrival of seasoned Indian internationals such as Sandesh Jhingan and Udanta Singh has further strengthened FC Goa.

“The first game is important when you start the season. Of course, when we won the ISL title, we (Hyderabad FC in 2021-22) lost the first game 1-0 against Chennaiyin FC. So, it doesn’t mean that if you lose the first game of the season then you can’t win the Cup," FC Goa head coach Marquez underlined ahead of the clash.

"But in a new club it’s better, because you are still in a process and it is easier to get the confidence of the players if you win the three points in the first game,” he added.

For Punjab FC, the need of the hour is to solidify their leaky defense and brush aside the nerves from their maiden encounter.

FC Goa vs Punjab FC: Predicted lineups for the ISL 2023-24 clash

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Jay Gupta, Saviour Gama, Raynier Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

Punjab FC: Kiran Limbu (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Mohammed Salah, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ashis Pradhan, Juan Mera, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Luka Majcen, Madih Talal.

FC Goa vs Punjab FC: Prediction

As discussed earlier, FC Goa have immense firepower spread out throughout their ranks. The likes of Noah Sadaoui and Brandon Fernandes have the quality to carve open any defense in the country and Punjab FC isn't any different. Staikos Vergetis will have to be pragmatic in his approach if they're to come away with a result.

Prediction: FC Goa 4-1 Punjab FC.