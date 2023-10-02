FC Goa vs Punjab FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash

FC Goa will face off against newly promoted side Punjab FC in the 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League. The game will unfold at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Monday, October 2.

The Gaurs have opted for a complete squad overhaul this season, starting from the top, as evidenced by their headline signing of head coach Manolo Marquez. As a former ISL champion, Marquez brings a fresh set of expectations to Goa, making his team a frontrunner for the league title.

In contrast to their strategy of signing and nurturing younger talents, FC Goa appear to have changed their approach in this transfer window. They have added several seasoned stars to their roster, including Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, and Rowllin Borges, among others.

The team's first scheduled match against Hyderabad FC was postponed, so this upcoming game marks the start of their campaign. During his pre-match press conference, Marquez emphasized the importance of starting strongly to build confidence at a new club. He said:

"The first game is important when you start the season. It doesn’t mean that if you lose the first game of the season then you can’t win the Cup. But in a new club it’s better, because you are still in a process and it is easier to get the confidence of the players if you win the three points in the first game."

Meanwhile, Punjab FC are on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Mohun Bagan SG in their first-ever ISL game. This result was anticipated, given their limited experience and Mohun Bagan's form, but they can draw encouragement from their performance.

Despite falling 2-0 behind at halftime, the Warriors displayed resilience in the second half and played some quality football. Luka Majcen and Juan Mera will be pivotal if they hope to secure a positive outcome against a formidable FC Goa side.

In a pre-game discussion with the media, head coach Staikos Vergetis revealed that his team needs to adapt to the fast-paced transitions of the Indian Super League. He said:

"Generally, there are more transitions in the ISL games. We can see many transitions with the ball moving very quickly from one area to another. There are even continuous transitions at times. It makes the game more interesting, beautiful, and faster."

FC Goa vs Punjab FC: ISL 2023-24 Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Punjab FC: Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Match 11.

Date & Time: Monday, October 2, 2023, 8 pm IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs Punjab FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between FC Goa and Punjab FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8 pm IST on October 2.

FC Goa vs Punjab FC: Live streaming details

The match between FC Goa and Punjab FC can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.