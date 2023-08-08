FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC prediction, preview, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa are set to face newly promoted I-League team Shillong Lajong FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group D fixture is scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on August 8, Tuesday.

FC Goa are on the back of a disappointing season, where they secured a 7th-place finish and missed out on the playoffs for yet another year. While their attack remained formidable, their campaign was marred by defensive challenges, resulting in 35 goals conceded.

Following a lackluster performance in the Super Cup, head coach Carlos Pena was relieved of his duties, prompting the Goan club management to bring on board the accomplished ISL-winning coach Manolo Marquez.

The expectations are high, particularly considering the noteworthy signings they've made, including Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, and Rowllin Borges, among other high-caliber players.

However, the Gaurs' primary focus ahead of the upcoming demanding ISL season is ensuring their players' fitness levels. Marquez shared in his pre-match press conference that several players are not yet capable of completing the full 90 minutes, and as a result, there will be squad rotations.

On the other side, FC Goa's opponents Shillong Lajong FC are entering the season following a remarkable campaign that resulted in their promotion to the I-League after four years. They started their I-League 2 journey in the preliminary round and ultimately secured direct promotion by clinching second place in the final round.

Nevertheless, their first game in the new season was one to forget, as they suffered a resounding 4-0 defeat against NorthEast United in the Durand Cup. This presents a significant challenge for head coach Bobby Nongbet, who led the team to their historic I League 2 triumph recently.

FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC: Team News

FC Goa have announced a strong 25-man squad, including all of their recent acquisitions. Marquez could afford opportunities to the young talents, but he is expected to name his best starting lineup in preparation for the ISL.

FC Goa squad

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Sandesh Jhingan, Leander D’Cunha, Odei Onaindia, Boris Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Jay Gupta, Rayan Menezes.

Midfielders: Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Retre, Victor Rodriguez, Brison Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil.

Forwards: Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez, Devendra Murgaokar.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong FC also have a solid squad, featuring a group of promising young players. However, Head Coach Bobby Nongbet might opt for rotation, considering their substantial loss against NorthEast United FC.

Shillong Lajong squad Aatlanson Kharmaw, Abhay Chhetri, Batskhemlang Thangkhiew, Nithovilie Chalieu, Hamedamanbha Wahlang, Ronaldkydon Lyngdoh Nonglait, Shano Tariang, Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah, Kynsailang Khongsit, Rajat Paul Lyngdoh, Wanteilang Malngiang, Figo Syndai, Henryford Nongneng, Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Kenstar Kharshong, Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem, Pursunep, Saveme Tariang, Iohborlang Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi, Kynsaibor Lhuid, Gladdy Nelcen Kharbuli, Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Sangti Janai Shianglong, Laiwang Bohham, Dibinroy Nongspung, Allen Camper Lyngdoh Nongbri, Phrangki Buam, Istarbor Marngar, Ngamsanglena Haokip, Donboklang Lyngdoh

FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong: Prediction

FC Goa are clear favourites to win this tie. With an array of fresh additions, including their manager, the team possesses undeniable superiority and squad depth compared to the youthful Shillong Lajong side.

Nonetheless, Marquez certainly knows the challenge his opponents provide, while Shillong Lajong will also give it their all, especially after struggling against NorthEast United FC.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-0 Shillong Lajong FC