Indian Super League outfit FC Goa are all set to lock horns with newly promoted I-League side Shillong Lajong FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group D fixture is set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

After a disappointing season, where they failed to reach the ISL playoffs and were also eliminated in the Super Cup group stage, FC Goa embarked on a rebuilding phase.

Head coach Carlos Pena departed after one season, and the Goan club appointed ISL-winning coach Manolo Marquez to lead the team. Notably, they made several significant signings, including Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan and Hyderabad FC's defensive stalwart Odei Onaindia, among other high-caliber arrivals.

With a strong squad named for the Durand Cup, FC Goa will aim to attain strong fitness levels ahead of an important season. Expectations are sky-high for the team, given their squad depth and coaching staff, and the pressure will be on them to perform at a high level.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong FC, who are coming off a remarkable season, have already played a game in the 2023 Durand Cup. However, the tie against a new-look NorthEast United FC was certainly not one to remember, as they were defeated 4-0.

But they are known for their unwavering commitment, with Marquez even describing Shillong Lajong as a team that 'runs a lot' in the pre-match press conference.

Nonetheless, the Gaurs are outright favorites to win the game considering their experience. While it may take some time for them to gel in the pitch, the sheer quality they possess is expected to be too tough to handle for Shillong Lajong.

FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC: 2023 Durand Cup Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC, Group D, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 8, 3.00 pm.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between the Gaurs and Shillong Lajong will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Gaurs and Shillong Lajong can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 3:00 pm IST on Tuesday.