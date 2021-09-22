FC Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Cup 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan face FC Nasaf in the AFC Cup Inter-zone semifinal at Stadion Nasaf in Qarshi, Uzbekistan on Wednesday. The winners of the single-legged knockout tie will play Hong Kong's Lee Man FC in the Inter-zone final for a place in the AFC Cup final.

The Mariners finished top of Group D in the AFC Cup ahead of Bengaluru FC (India), Maziya S&RC (Maldives) and Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh). ATK Mohun Bagan registered comfortable wins over Bengaluru FC and Maziya S&RC before getting a hard-fought draw against Bashundhara Kings.

Nasaf emerged as Group F winners as they brushed aside the likes of Altyn Asyr (Turkmenistan), Khujand (Tajikistan) and Alay (Kyrgyzstan) to set up a Central Asian Zone final with Ahal (Turkmenistan). The Dragons scripted a 3-2 victory to advance to the Inter-zone semi-final.

FC Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2021 Predicted Line-ups

FC Nasaf: Umidjon Ergashev (GK), Dilshod Saitov, Husniddin Aliqulov, Umar Esmuradov, Dilshod Saitov, Marko Stanojevic, Akmal Mozgovoy, Bakhrom Abdrakhimov, Andrija Kaluderovic, Khusain Norchaev, Oybek Bozorov

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose, Ashutosh Mehta, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Prabir Das, Liston Colaco, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna, David Williams

FC Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2021 Where to watch

The game will be televised on Star Sports 2/HD2 and Star Sports 3. Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium have the streaming rights of this game in India along with JIO TV. The coverage on the official digital platforms will start from 08.20 PM IST onwards.

Nasaf edged Ahal in the Central Asian final to advance to the Inter zone semi-final. (Image: AFC)

FC Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2021 Prediction

While ATK Mohun Bagan boast a studded line-up, the home side have been a dominant force in Asian football over the years. With the home crowd backing them up in identical conditions, Nasaf are pegged to win this tie unless the Mariners play out of their skin.

Prediction: FC Nasaf 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

