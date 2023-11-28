FC Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC: When and where to watch the AFC Champions League 2023-24 clash? 

Seeking their first victory in the AFC Champions League, the reigning ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC are set to travel to Iran to face FC Nassaji Mazandaran on Tuesday.

The Islanders have encountered challenges during the international break, especially with the departure of their head coach Des Buckingham being the most significant setback.

Buckingham’s departure led him to join English club Oxford United FC, leaving Mumbai City without a head coach. In his absence, assistant coach Anthony Fernandes has assumed the role of head coach on an interim basis.

While they have had a solid start to their domestic season, the continental campaign has been unforgiving for Mumbai City FC, as they have suffered defeats in all four games, conceding 13 goals and failing to score even once. Adding to the challenges, Mumbai City FC will be without foreign players due to government advisories advising against travel to the Middle East for security concerns.

Nassaji Mazandaran, on the other hand, are now third in the standings and have only won once, against Mumbai City FC in the first game. They were defeated twice by Uzbekistan’s Navbahor FC, as well as by Al-Hilal.

Adding to their challenges, Mazandaran's performance in the league has been subpar, and they are at the foot of the table with just one win in nine games. Their last victory across competitions dates back to September against Mumbai City in Pune.

The Islanders will certainly eye for revenge, but with an all-Indian lineup and without Buckingham, it is anticipated to be a closely contested game, with Nassaji holding the upper hand.

Despite the stakes, both teams can play without pressure as they have already been eliminated from the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

FC Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC: Details of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League clash

Match: FC Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC, Group D, Matchday 5, AFC Champions League

Venue: Vatani Stadium, Iran.

Timings: 9.30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 28.

FC Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC: Where will the AFC Champions League game be telecast?

The match between Mumbai City FC and Nassaji Mazandaran will be telecast on Sports 18 Network from 9:30 pm IST on Tuesday.

FC Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC: Where will the AFC Champions League game be livestreamed?

The clash between Mumbai City FC and Nassaji Mazandaran will also be available for live stream on the FanCode App.