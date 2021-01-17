FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

FC Goa will hope to get even with ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the current ISL season as the two teams lock horns on Sunday at the Fatorda. The Gaurs succumbed to a 0-1 loss to the Mariners earlier this season.

FC Goa are currently third in the ISL standings, with two points behind the second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The Gaurs are on a decent run after a shaky start to the season, having won three of their last four matches. The Mariners have looked defensively disciplined but are nowhere close to their desired form.

Here are the top 3 players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan FC:

#3 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has been exceptional so far in the midfield and up front as a striker for FC Goa. (Image: ISL)

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has been a revelation for FC Goa so far in the ISL. The Spaniard has made his versatile qualities come good for his side. He was initially used as a winger down the left side, later as a textbook #10 behind Igor Angulo, and finally as an option to replace his compatriot up front.

Ortiz has exceptional ball control and vision to pick his men with key passes. He likes to play with aggression and keep the opposition defense busy. Ortiz has scored 4 goals in 11 ISL matches. The Spaniard can also play centrally as an attacking midfielder. He has made 499 passes with 614 touches on the ball.

#2 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna scored 6 goals in 10 ISL matches for ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the current season. (Image: ISL)

While many may compare Roy Krishna to Igor Angulo, the Fijian striker is quite different in his approach to playing. Unlike Angulo, Krishna can play a dynamic role up front for his team.

Krishna has mostly acted as a finisher for ATK Mohun Bagan FC. He has scored 6 goals in 10 ISL matches. Krishna has been used as a deep-lying centre-forward as well by Antonio Lopez Habas. He likes to drop down and help his side regain the ball in open spaces in the midfield.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo (L) is the leading top-scorer of the current ISL season with 9 goals from 11 matches. (Image: ISL)

Igor Angulo is one of the finest centre-forwards in the ongoing ISL season. The Spaniard has shown his supremacy in front of the goal. He is the leading goal-scorer of ISL 2020-21 with 9 goals from 11 matches for FC Goa.

Angulo is physically strong, has a brilliant first touch, and is always aware of the presence of his teammates in the final third. He has the ability to find pockets of space by allowing the opposition defense maintain a high backline. This approach allows his partner Jorge Ortiz Mendoza to beat the offside trap and advance down the wings for FC Goa.