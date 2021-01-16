FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 17th, 2021

Matchday 13 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 presents a blockbuster clash. Two title contenders — ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa will lock horns at the Fatorda Stadium in the Sunday match.
FC Goa have been steadily rising in the ISL table. The Gaurs currently occupy the third spot with 18 points from eleven matches. Their opponents, ATK Mohun Bagan have played one match less. But the Mariners are one spot above them, with 20 points.
Both the sides have strong attacking units and will play with a lot of confidence in this high-voltage ISL clash. It is hard to pick a winner but ATK Mohun Bagan should have the edge, given how consistent they have been all season.
Squads to choose from
FC Goa
Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh
Predicted Playing XIs
FC Goa
Naveen Kumar (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo
ATK Mohun Bagan
Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Javi Hernandez, Subhashish Bose, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna
Match Details
Match: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Date: January 17, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa
FCG vs ATKMB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Carl McHugh, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo, Roy Krishna
Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Igor Angulo
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, David Williams, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo, Roy Krishna
Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Roy KrishnaPublished 16 Jan 2021, 18:27 IST