The weekend action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) and we have an exciting clash on the cards. FC Goa is set to take on Chennaiyin FC at their home ground, Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

FC Goa come into this match on the back of a close defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan after a late penalty from Roy Krishna. The Gaurs had won two matches before the ATKMB game but suffered a minor dent in momentum. Head coach Juan Ferrando will hope for a resurgent performance from his side as they take on familiar ISL foes, Chennaiyin FC.

Having won just one out of their five matches, Chennaiyin FC is off to an underwhelming start in their ISL 2020-21 campaign. They are placed on the eighth spot in the ISL standings with five points in their tally. The two-time ISL champions will hope to get their season back on track with a win over FC Goa.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Brandon Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Igor Angulo

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro (C), Anirudh Thapa, Jakub Sylvestr

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: December 19, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

FCG vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL encounter between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Savior Gama, James Donachie, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Igor Angulo

Advertisement

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Rafael Crivellaro

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Jorge Ortiz Mendoza