FCG vs HFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ISL 2021 match

Match No. 109 of the ISL 2020-21 season will see FC Goa take on Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday, February 28.

A win against BFC last week extended FC Goa’s unbeaten streak. The Gaurs are unbeaten in their last 12 ISL matches. FC Goa is leading the race for grabbing the only play-off spot left in the ISL 2020-21 season. A draw on Sunday will see them through to the play-off stage.

Not far from their opponents, Hyderabad FC are on an 11-match unbeaten streak in the ISL. It is a must-win game for The Nizams if they have to qualify for the play-offs. Hyderabad FC is fifth on the points table with 28 points.

Ahead of this mammoth fixture, let's have a look at 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

The 28-year-old winger is blessed with the skill to play on both flanks. His on-field creativity and ability to control aerial balls make him an important member of his team.

With electric speed on the wings, Mendoza can take on defenders and feed the forward line regularly. The Spaniard has incredible finishing skills as well. So far, he has scored six goals in the ISL 2020-21 season.

Mendoza’s on-field potential of maneuvering the ball makes him an excellent pick for your Dream11 team.

Advertisement

#2 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana can prove to be a tough opponent to handle for the ATKMB defense (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Santana has been a Talismanic figure for his side in the ISL 2020-21 season. The 33-year old striker can dictate terms in the opponent’s box. His accuracy and on-field vision make him one of the most valuable players in the Indian football circuit.

Santana is not only an efficient scorer but also falls back and defends whenever needed. With his work rate and ball control, he could be one of the most important picks for your Dream11 team.

#1 Igor Angulo

FC Goa's Igor Angulo has been one of the most consistent strikers in the league (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Advertisement

With experience of playing in La Liga, Angulo has been clinical for FC Goa this season. The 36-year-old striker's consistent attacking approach makes him a must-pick in your Dream11 team.

He has the ability to get past any defender and finish with composure. With accurate shooting ability, the former Athletic Bilbao striker is the biggest threat of this game.