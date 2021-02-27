FCG vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 28th, 2021

The final day of league stage action in ISL brings forth a thrilling encounter as FC Goa battle it out against Hyderabad FC. An ISL playoffs spot is on the line for the two sides as things go down to the wire this weekend at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

FC Goa just need a draw to clinch their spot in the final four. They have 30 points from 19 matches with seven wins, nine draws and three losses. Their opponents Hyderabad FC have 28 points from the same number of matches. The Nizams have to defeat FC Goa to seal their spot in the ISL playoffs.

With a lot at stake in the final league encounter, ISL fans are in for a treat in the first match of the Sunday doubleheader.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Redeem Tlang, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Dheeraj Singh, Amarjit Singh Kiyam

Hyderabad FC

Sankar Roy, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Mendoza, Igor Angulo.

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana (C), Mohammed Yasir, Liston Colaco, Odei Onaindia, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai.

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL Match No. 109

Date: February 28, 2021, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

FCG vs HFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Akash Mishra, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Joao Victor, Luis Sastre, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo, Aridane Santana

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Igor Angulo

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Dheeraj Singh (GK), Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Saviour Gama, Joao Victor, Alex Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo, Aridane Santana

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana