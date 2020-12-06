FC Goa will take on Kerala Blasters FC in Match 19 of the ISL 2020-21 at the Fatorda Stadium.

FC Goa have two points from three games so far. The side that won the ISL Shield last season are yet to find a victory in ISL 2020-21. After the departure of their key players, FC Goa have lost their core squad and went into the season as a weak side. The team doesn't have much firepower in its ranks which might affect its playoff chances.

Kerala Blasters FC too have just two points from three games and are yet to register a win. Injuries to key players have added pressure on the young Indians in the squad. They need to step up and give their best shot in every single game.

With both sides looking to register their first win in ISL Season 7, fans can expect a tough battle on Sunday.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this ISL 2020-21 fixture.

#1 Albino Gomes

Albino Gomes

KBFC's goalkeeper Albino Gomes played a vital role between the sticks when his side met Chennaiyin FC a few days ago. The 26-year-old goalkeeper saved several shots to help his side settle for a goalless draw. The key highlight of the game was when Albino saved a penalty shot to prevent CFC from getting the win.

After an excellent performance, Gomes will carry his momentum into the next game as well. He will be keen to put up a show once again when his team squares off against FC Goa.

#2 Edu Bedia

Edu Bedia

Spanish midfielder Edu Bedia has been a key asset for FC Goa since 2017. He can play in defensive as well as midfielder roles. The player has nine goals to his name thus far in the history of the ISL.

Bedia has been exceptional with his key passes to the wingers and strikers even this season. He's played his part with perfection in every single game and will look to continue the same throughout the season. Thus, he's a must-pick in your Dream11 team and can fetch you plenty of points for today's game.

#3 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo

Spanish winger Igor Angulo announced his arrival at the Indian top-tier league with a brace during FC Goa's opening game against Bengaluru FC. With that, he brought his side back into the game and fetched them a point.

In FC Goa's previous match, Igor netted in a goal a couple of minutes before the half-time whistle to level at 1-1 with NorthEast United FC. He would be keen to score more goals and should be a must-pick for your Dream11 team. He can even be considered as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the FCG vs KBFC match of the ISL.