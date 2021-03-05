FCG vs MCFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - March 5th, 2021

The ISL 2020-21's knockout action kicks off with a semi-final first leg clash between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Friday.

FC Goa clinched their spot in the final four of the ISL with a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in their final league stage fixture. The Gaurs finished fourth in the standings with 31 points from 20 games.

Mumbai City FC also had an exciting end to their ISL 2020-21 league stage campaign. The Islanders defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 to finish atop the standings with 40 points from 20 outings.

The final hurdle awaits and the message from #AamchiCity is loud and clear.. 📢#TrophyLekeAa! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5lyT7mIOp2 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) March 3, 2021

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

#3 Hugo Boumous - Mumbai City FC

Hugo Boumous will be raring to go after completing his suspension (Courtesy - ISL)

Hugo Boumous missed four straight matches towards the end of the league stage through suspension. The Islanders still managed to finish first and set up a semi-final clash with Boumous' former side, FC Goa.

The midfield sensation, who has emerged as one of the most creative players for Mumbai City FC this season, will look to help his team reach the ISL final for the first time in their history.

Advertisement

Boumous has scored two goals and provided a total of seven assists, the second-highest in the ISL 2020-21 campaign so far.

#2 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo is the leading goalscorer for the FC Goa side (Courtesy - ISL)

Igor Angulo has managed to hit the ground running since joining FC Goa from Polish club Górnik Zabrze a the start of the season.

Angulo has been one of the most consistent strikers in the ISL this season, finding the back of the net 13 times so far. His form in front of goal will be key to FC Goa's chances against a strong Mumbai City FC outfit.

Igor is fired up to make his mark in tomorrow's semi-final bout! 🥊 #RiseAgain #FCGMCFC pic.twitter.com/szzi5k9XP9 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

Due to his knack for scoring goals, Angulo is a solid choice as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bartholomew Ogbeche has been a consistent performer for the Islanders this season (Courtesy - ISL)

Bartholomew Ogbeche has been putting in steady shifts for Mumbai City FC, despite his reduced role. Along with Adam Le Fondre, he has formed one of the most deadly striking partnerships in the ISL.

Despite mostly being used as a substitute, Ogbeche has managed to score eight goals and provide two assists this season.

The former NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC striker is our top choice as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.