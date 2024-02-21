FCG vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match

FC Goa (FCG) will host NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, February 21, at 7:30 pm IST.

The Gaurs had a brilliant campaign prior to their most recent loss to Mohun Bagan. The team was undefeated in 12, and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on NorthEast United FC.

Speaking about the game, the Gaurs boss Manolo Marquez said that the team has trained well and will enter the game with confidence to bag all three points. He said:

"NorthEast United are a good team with a good coach. The team is better than what they were in the first leg of the season. But we need to remember that we are FC Goa, and that we need to enter the pitch tomorrow with complete focus and confidence in ourselves."

NorthEast United, meanwhile, have looked a better side in the second half of this season. The team enters this fixture behind a loss to Mohun Bagan as well, but will take several positives, as the side created several chances, even though they didn't convert. The team will be wary of its opposition, but if they manage to cause an upset, they will find themselves in the top six.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC , ISL 2023-24

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa

Date & Time: February 21, 2024, 07.30pm IST

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Probable 11

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Carl McHugh, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Boris Singh Thangjam, and Carlos Martinez

NorthEast United: Michu Mirshad (GK), Buanthanglun Samte, Asheer Akhtar, Míchel Zabaco, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Macarton Louis Nickson, Redeem Tlang, Tomi Juric, Jithin MS, and Nestor Albiach

