FCG vs OFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 17th, 2021

Matchday 20 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 has an interesting clash as FC Goa take on Odisha FC. The face-off between two sides on the opposite spectrum of the ISL standings will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

FC Goa are inching closer to securing a playoff spot and are in the fourth position on the ISL table at the moment. But they are presently on a poor run with no wins in their last eight games. They will aim to get back to winning ways when they face a struggling Odisha FC side.

The Kalinga Warriors have not managed any consistency since the start of the season and have had a disappointing campaign so far. In seventeen ISL matches, Odisha FC have won only once and lost ten — the most in the league.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between FC Goa and Odisha FC.

#3 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio has been the best player for the Odisha FC side this season (Courtesy - ISL)

It would be fair to say that Diego Mauricio has been the lone warrior for Odisha FC in ISL 2020-21. With his tenacious attacking play, Mauricio has notched up a total of nine goals in the competition and has one assist as well.

The Brazilian forward has the ability to take on any defense in the entire ISL. His lethal movement and clinical finishing ability have helped establish him as one of the finest strikers.

Despite his team's struggles, Mauricio has been in good form in front of the goal. With three matches left in the campaign, he will aim to continue to add more goals to his debut ISL season tally.

#2 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has been a huge factor in FC Goa's success this season (Courtesy - ISL)

FC Goa's midfield maestro, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, has taken no time to establish himself as the most important player in the squad. His marauding runs behind Angulo have been highly innovative and fruitful for the Gaurs.

The Spanish signing averages more than 40 passes per game and has an accuracy rate of about 60%. He has played just behind Igor Angulo in the attack and has also shown glimpses of his prowess from set-pieces.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo is the leading goalscorer at present in the Indian Super League (Courtesy - ISL)

FC Goa have gained a reputation for being one of the most exciting sides to watch in the ISL. It is fair to say that Igor Angulo's 12 goals are one of the major reasons for it.

Angulo, who has a wealth of experience in Spanish football, has made a huge impact in his debut ISL campaign for the Gaurs. Alongside Mendoza, he has formed one of the strongest attacking cores in the ISL. His average of 0.75 goals per game makes him our top choice for the captain or vice-captain's role in your Dream11 squad.