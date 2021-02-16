FCG vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 17th, 2021

The action carries on in the ISL with FC Goa aiming to strengthen their playoff chances when they face off against Odisha FC. The match will be held at FC Goa's home ground Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday.
FC Goa are currently fourth in the ISL standings with a tally of 24 points from seventeen matches. Despite their promising position, FC Goa are in a bit of bother, having failed to win their last eight ISL matches. They have drawn six matches in a row and will be itching to get one in the win column.
Odisha FC's struggles have continued in what has been a forgettable season for the Kalinga Warriors. They have consistently stayed in the bottom two positions in the standings throughout the competition. The Kalinga Warriors have picked up only 9 points from seventeen matches in ISL 2020-21.
With a stacked attacking force, FC Goa are the clear favorites heading into this encounter at the Fatorda Stadium.
Squads to choose from
FC Goa
Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar
Odisha FC
Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Brad Inman, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh
Predicted Playing XIs
FC Goa
Dheeraj Singh (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez (c), Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo
Odisha FC
Arshpreet Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Brad Inman, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio
Match Details
Match: FC Goa vs Odisha FC
Date: February 17, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa
FCG vs OFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arshpreet Singh (GK), Jacob Tratt, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Alberto Nogeura, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Diego Mauricio, Igor Angulo
Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio
Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arshpreet Singh (GK), Jacob Tratt, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Alberto Nogeura, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Diego Mauricio, Igor Angulo
Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-Captain - Jorge Ortiz MendozaPublished 16 Feb 2021, 18:26 IST