FCG vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 17th, 2021

The action carries on in the ISL with FC Goa aiming to strengthen their playoff chances when they face off against Odisha FC. The match will be held at FC Goa's home ground Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday.

FC Goa are currently fourth in the ISL standings with a tally of 24 points from seventeen matches. Despite their promising position, FC Goa are in a bit of bother, having failed to win their last eight ISL matches. They have drawn six matches in a row and will be itching to get one in the win column.

Odisha FC's struggles have continued in what has been a forgettable season for the Kalinga Warriors. They have consistently stayed in the bottom two positions in the standings throughout the competition. The Kalinga Warriors have picked up only 9 points from seventeen matches in ISL 2020-21.

With a stacked attacking force, FC Goa are the clear favorites heading into this encounter at the Fatorda Stadium.

Squads to choose from

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

Odisha FC

Advertisement

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Brad Inman, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

The Juggernauts are on the road as they head to Fatorda tomorrow to take on FC Goa. 👊🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/XThVJAO0SP — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 16, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez (c), Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Odisha FC

Arshpreet Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Brad Inman, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio

Match Details

Match: FC Goa vs Odisha FC

Date: February 17, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

FCG vs OFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between FC Goa and Odisha FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arshpreet Singh (GK), Jacob Tratt, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Alberto Nogeura, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Diego Mauricio, Igor Angulo

Captain - Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Arshpreet Singh (GK), Jacob Tratt, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Alberto Nogeura, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Diego Mauricio, Igor Angulo

Captain - Diego Mauricio, Vice-Captain - Jorge Ortiz Mendoza