FIFA Ban: Impact on ISL, I-League, IWL, and the rest of Indian club football?

Dark clouds have been meandering around the future of Indian football since the All India Football Federation (AIFF) failed to hold its presidential re-election due in December 2020.

Earlier in the year, the Supreme Court stepped in and asked long-serving AIFF president Praful Patel to step down and appoint a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over the daily affairs.

However, in the early hours of August 16, FIFA's decision to suspend the AIFF due to "undue influence from third parties" ushered in a dark period for Indian football. Meanwhile, FIFA underlined in a statement that they are in constant contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and are still "hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved."

The decision has shaken the country's elaborate footballing structure to its core and could've far-reaching repercussions if the suspension is prolonged. Both the Indian men's and women's national teams will not be able to participate in any international tournaments or matches until the ban is lifted. India will also be stripped off the hosting rights of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Meanwhile, the impact of the FIFA suspension on Indian club football will be more intricate and nuanced.

Does the FIFA ban alter or impact the club football structure in India?

To put it simply, no, the suspension won't directly impact the functioning of the club football structure in the country, whether it be the Indian Super League (ISL), the I-League or the Indian Women's League (IWL).

However, due to FIFA's decision, all the aforementioned leagues, and every other league in the country, will not be recognized by the international football governing body.

Hence, none of the Indian clubs will be allowed to participate in continental tournaments, the AFC Women's Club Championship, AFC Cup and AFC Champions League.

What will be the impact of the FIFA ban on Indian Super League clubs?

For ISL clubs specifically, losing the FIFA-AFC recognition means the league will lose their AFC Cup and AFC Champions League spots from the upcoming season if the ban continues. But on a more immediate basis, ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup run could come to a sudden stop.

The Mariners topped their group in the continental tournament and made their way into the knockout phase. Now with the suspension, ATKMB's hopes of staying alive in the tournament could be squashed even without them playing.

Furthermore, Indian clubs will now be unable to register foreign players until the ban is lifted. This will come as a massive blow to the sides who are yet to fill their foreign spots. For a club like NorthEast United FC, who are yet to announce even a single foreign signing, the ban could impact their preparation for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, I-League and IWL clubs will suffer a similar fate or worse due to the fans as most of these teams are yet to sign their foreign players.

What will happen to Gokulam Kerala FC's AFC Women's Club Championship hopes due to the FIFA ban?

With the ban now turning into a reality, Gokulam Kerala FC, who have already traveled to Uzbekistan, won't be able to participate in the AFC Women's Club Championship matches. Due to their performances in the IWL, the Malabarians booked a berth in the continental competition.

However, recent reports suggest that the Asian Football Confederation has sent a letter to the AIFF informing them that Gokulam Kerala are no longer eligible to take part in the AFC Women's Club Championship due to the ban imposed by FIFA. If confirmed, the move could absolutely nulliy the efforts, the preparation and the dreams of the girls.

Edited by Samya Majumdar