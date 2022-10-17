FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: India vs Brazil preview, squad, streaming details, and more

After succumbing to two consecutive defeats in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, India are out of contention to make it through to the knockout stages of the tournament. The Young Tigresses will next face the mighty Brazilians in their final Group A match at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday, October 17.

Thomas Dennerby's girls had a shambolic start to the tournament, being humbled 0-8 by the United States.

The hosts looked out of depth throughout the clash. Although the girls retaliated with an improved performance against Morocco, it wasn't enough to avoid a 0-3 drubbing.

Brazil, meanwhile, are placed second in the group with four points. Although they're tied on points with the USA, Brazil are down a place owing to having an inferior goal difference.

Despite coming into the encounter as the clear favorites, the CONMEBOL side will have to be wary of the Blue Tigresses, given they will play freely with nothing left to lose.

Ahead of the game, head coach Dennerby stated:

"When we have the ball, we need to feel relaxed and start playing. We need to be confident and play a little bit more. Now, we have nothing to lose. I hope the girls start playing freely.”

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India's squad for the Brazil clash

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh.

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India's predicted lineup for the clash against Brazil

Predicted starting XI: Melody Chanu (GK); Shubhangi Singh, Naketa, Kajal, Astam Oraon (C); Nitu Linda, Babina Lisham, Kajol Dsouza, Shilky Hemam, Neha; Anita Kumari.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: India vs Brazil - TV Broadcast and live streaming details

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 match between India and Brazil will be telecast live on Sports18 in India on Monday at 8.00 pm IST. Live streaming will be available on Voot and JioCinema.

Poll : 0 votes