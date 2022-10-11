FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: India vs USA preview, squad, streaming details, and more 

After months of training, India are finally all set to kick off their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 campaign against the United States at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, October 11.

As the host nation, India have been clubbed alongside Brazil, the United States of America, and Morocco in Group A. The Young Tigresses will start all the group-stage encounters as underdogs, but head coach Thomas Dennerby is undeterred by such tags.

Although India qualified as the hosts, they haven't slacked while preparing for the World Cup. Dennerby's team traveled to Italy (6th Female Torneo) in June, then to Norway (Open Nordic Tournament) in July, and concluded their preparations with a tour of Spain last month.

Most recently, India suffered a 3-1 defeat against Sweden's U-17 side before claiming an emphatic 17-1 win over the WSS Barcelona Club.

Meanwhile, the USA are coming into the tournament after registering seven straight victories at the CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship. They outscored their opponents 58-1. The USA's form suggests India will have a tough time tackling their quality.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India vs USA squads

INDIA

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh.

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

USA

Goalkeepers: Abigail Gundry, Victoria Safradin, Valentina Amaral.

Defenders: Ella Emri, Nicola Fraser, Jorydn Bugg, Savannah King, Cameron Roller, Gisele Thompson.

Midfielders: Mia Bhuta, Riley Jackson, Charlotte Kohler, Lauren Martinho, Ella Sanchez.

Forwards: Emeri Adames, Onyeka Gamero, Nicollette Kiorpes, Melina Rebimbas, Samantha Smith, Taylor Suarez, Amalia Villarreal.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: India vs USA - TV Broadcast and live streaming details

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 match between India and the USA will be telecast live on Sports18 in India on Tuesday, October 11, at 8.00 pm IST. Live streaming will be available on Voot and JioCinema.

