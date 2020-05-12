FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup postponed to February and March 2021

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 has been rescheduled to 2021 (Image credits: FIFA)

In a massive development, the apex body of world football FIFA has deferred three large-scale competitions and has rescheduled the same, although that is subject to further monitoring. The tournaments in question are the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2020 and the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2020.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was slated to take place in India during November 2020 and was to begin on the 2nd of November with the final being hosted on the 21st. However, a few weeks earlier, the apex governing body decided to postpone the tournament and it has now rescheduled the global event.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to begin on 17th February 2021

According to the new schedule, the competition is set to take place from the 17th February 2021 to 7th March 2021. Having said that though, the eligibility criteria for the players would remain the same, with players born on or after 1st January 2003 and on or before 31st December 2005 able to participate.

Japan are the reigning FIFA U-20 World Cup champions (Image credits: FIFA)

Elsewhere, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which was set to take place in Costa Rica and Panama, during the months of August and September, has been postponed to January and February 2021.

The tournament is now expected to commence on 20th January 2021 and will culminate on 6th February 2021. Akin to the U-17 Women’s World Cup, the age criteria would remain the same, despite the multi-nation extravaganza being held in 2021.

The FIFA Futsal World Cup, which was scheduled to happen in Lithuania between 12th September 2020 and 4th October 2020 has been shifted onto 2021. The tournament is now slated to begin on 13th September 2021 with the final being played on 4th October 2021.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has thrown the world into turmoil and professional sports has suffered as well. Several top European football leagues have either been postponed or suspended indefinitely.

As for international tournaments, the Euro 2020 was also postponed to 2021 once the virus began disrupting every walk of life.

So far, with regards to premier European leagues, only the Bundesliga has zeroed in on a resumption date, with action returning on 16th May 2020. Elsewhere, the Premier League has reportedly been given the go-ahead to resume proceedings from 1st June, although people are still awaiting an official announcement by the Premier League.