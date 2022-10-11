FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: USA hammer India 0-8 to spoil host nation's maiden tournament appearance 

In their opening game of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, host nation India suffered a humbling 0-8 loss against the United States at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, October 11. The Blue Tigresses looked out of depth as the USA put to bed head coach Thomas Dennerby's ambition of being "hard to score against".

Dennerby set up his side in a compact 4-2-3-1 formation, with Shilky Devi Hemam and Kajol Dsouza playing as double pivots in the center of the park. But cracks started to emerge in the Swedish gaffer's conservative approach right from the start.

The USA dominated possession right from the initial exchanges and broke the deadlock in the eighth minute itself.

Riley Jackson flaunted some silky skill on the right flank before drilling a lobbed cross into the box and Melina Rebimbas volleyed it home to put the visitors ahead. The quick opening goal was only a signal of the misery that lay ahead for the Young Tigresses.

Seven minutes later, the United States added a second when Charlotte Kohler headed home a corner from Jackson. The game was already seemingly slipping out of India's hands as they looked overwhelmed both tactically and physically.

In the 23rd minute, Indian keeper Anjali Munda passed the ball to Purnima on the edge of their own box, but the defender failed to control the pass. Onyeka Gamero, sensing the opportunity, pouned on Purnima, won possession and buried the ball into the back of the net.

Rebimbas scored her second goal of the night in the 30th minute with a smashing volley from the edge of the box. The Blue Tigresses couldn't string together a significant attacking play. Full-back Gisele Thompson added the fifth and final goal of the half for the USA as India's first 45 minutes of any age group Women's World Cup ended in a humbling experience.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: USA extend India's misery in the second half

In the hope of salvaging something from the encounter, Dennerby opted for some quickfire substitutions at the start of the second half. Naketa, Babina Devi and Sudha Tirkey came on to replace Purnima Kumari, Shilky Devi and Nitu Linda. However, the personnel changes didn't affect the on-field proceedings. A strong save from Indian custodian Anjali Munda was required early on in the second half to deny Onyeka Garmao her second of the night.

But in the 51st minute, the Indians leaked their sixth goal of the night as Ella Emri rose the highest to tuck home a corner. Seven minutes later, the scoreline altered yet again when Kajal brought down Kohler inside the box and a penalty was awarded to the USA. Taylor Suarez calmly rolled the ball into the bottom right corner.

U.S. Soccer YNT @USYNT Special moment for Mia Bhuta, whose father hails from Gujarat, India! She's the first Indian-American to represent the USWNT at a @FIFAWWC at any level. Special moment for Mia Bhuta, whose father hails from Gujarat, India! She's the first Indian-American to represent the USWNT at a @FIFAWWC at any level. https://t.co/gDK80d6C7A

Soon after, Mia Bhuta, whose father hails from Gujarat, scored the goal of the night as she curled the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

The 0-8 scoreline makes this the United States' biggest win in the age-group Women's World Cup finals and, more importantly, the India U-17 team's biggest ever defeat. While the loss is obviously not the start the Indian eves would've wanted, they will quickly shift their focus to the game against Morocco on October 14.

