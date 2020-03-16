Football expert Novy Kapadia receives ₹4 lakh medical aid from Sports Ministry

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju recently tweeted about the medical aid handed over to the veteran expert.

Novy Kapadia has been suffering from a motor neuron disease.

Novy Kapadia (L) at the launch of his book

What's the story?

Illustrious football expert Novy Kapadia, who is understood to be suffering from a serious illness has been sanctioned a cheque of ₹4 lakh by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju to support the former's medical needs.

In case you didn't know

One of India's most reputed commentators and experts in the field of football, Kapadia has a wealth of experience under his belt, having covered multiple editions of the FIFA World Cup and also taught English for many decades at the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College in New Delhi.

An author of reputed books encapsulating international and Indian football, Kapadia is known to be suffering from a motor neuron disease that has confined the 67-year-old to a wheelchair, according to recent reports.

The heart of the matter

Delhi University's Executive Council member Rajesh Jha recently spoke out about the unfair treatment vented out to Kapadia post the latter's retirement from teaching, highlighting the fact that the veteran statistician was not receiving his pension.

Reacting to the unfortunate turn of events, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed in a tweet that the ministry has handed over a ₹4 lakh cheque to Kapadia under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons scheme.

Handed over Rs 4 lakh to eminent football expert Novy Kapadia ji for his medical needs. Following up with MHRD for his pension. The provisions of DUW Fund have been tweaked to benefit more people. @narendramodi ji's Govt is committed to assist those who have served Indian sports pic.twitter.com/J0ndsgsQtA — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 16, 2020

It is interesting to note that Kapadia has also authored many articles for Sportskeeda, all of which you can read right here.

What's next?

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 coming up later this year, this decision comes in the right spirit, one which will hopefully give a lot more athletes the motivation to excel in their chosen field.