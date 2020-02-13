Football is in blood of Kashmiris and it will bring change: RKFC

Real Kashmir Football Club co-owner Mr. Sandeep Chattoo had an extensive meeting with envoys from the European Union and other countries, at present on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Participating in a round table conference on Wednesday, Mr. Chattoo gave a broad outline of the journey of RKFC and how it had engaged with the youth in Kashmir valley.

"While many speakers ahead of me have talked about many issues. I have a different narrative. The first and foremost being that of engaging with the youth of the valley. And for that, I believe that sports is an umbilical cord which joins youth to the normalcy. I am proud to be the pioneer of such a club which ended the stalemate after August 5 developments last year."

Narrating his anxious moments, Mr. Chattoo said there were concerns in the security establishment whether a football match should be allowed to held or not.

"Finally some people believed in my conviction and the match was allowed. Rest is history as the outcome surprised many.”

Mr. Chattoo requested government to step in and help any club which was engaged in promoting sports among the youth in Kashmir.

"Though there are many streams of sports but I firmly believe that football is in the blood of Kashmiris. I am sure football can bring around a change and that change will be for generations to see."

Mr. Chattoo had a separate interaction with H.E Walter J Linder, Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Grahame Morton, Charge'd'Affaires of New Zealand High Commission and H.E Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France.