"ATK Mohun Bagan are ready for any tactical circumstance" - Antonio Lopez Habas ahead of ISL final.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas has interacted with the media ahead of his side's Indian Super League (ISL) final clash with Mumbai City FC on Saturday.

Habas talked about the Islanders, ATK Mohun Bagan's playing style and his admiration for Sergio Lobero. Here are the edited excerpts:

ATK Mohun Bagan FC lost 1-0 and 2-0 to Mumbai City FC in the league fixtures. But Habas thinks the two results won't have any bearing on the summit clash.

''Every match is different in football. In the first match with Mumbai City FC, the difference between the two teams was minimal, except for the solitary goal. In our second game with them, we started on a better note but could not finish our chances,'' he said.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have been overly defensive and resolute at the back this season. But the Mariners played an attacking brand of football in the second leg of their semi-final meeting with NorthEast United FC.

''We (ATK Mohun Bagan FC) will have a balanced approach to the game. We will be attacking when we have the ball, and defensive when without the ball. We will play to our strengths, and try to exploit the possible loopholes in our opposition,'' Habas explained.

Habas insisted that ATK Mohun Bagan's game plan changes according to the situation. In this regard, he said:

''The idea is to play well and win. Every match has a different characteristic, so we have adapted to different situations. Sometimes, the opponent plays in an unexpected way and it makes it difficult for us, but we are ready for any tactical circumstance.''

Mumbai City FC finished above ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the league table and punched their ticket to the AFC Champions League. The two teams were level on points, but the Islanders had a better head-to-head record and goal difference.

''We have the same number of points at the end of the league stage, Football is not a game of possession but a game to score goals and win games. Every team has its own distinctive style of play and it does not impact the results,'' he added.

Habas went on to explain why ATK Mohun Bagan could be in a beneficial position in the final.

''We have several players in the squad with the experience of playing in the ISL Final. Mumbai City FC do not have much experience in the same regard, and I think that could turn out beneficial,'' Habas said.

Sergio Lobera is a great coach: Antonio Lopez Habas

Antonio Lopez Habas spoke highly of Sergio Lobera and the threat Mumbai City FC pose from set-piece situations.

''Sergio Lobera is a great coach. He has a distinct style of play and it is a good sign that he has always followed his own style of play and emerged successful. They (Mumbai City FC) have brilliant set-piece play capabilities and we are looking to stop them at their own game," Habas stated.

Habas then went on to explain why several youngsters in the ATK Mohun Bagan FC squad have struggled for game time this season.

''They are professionals. They are training in the camp. Different players play in different styles and not everybody can fit into a team of eleven players but every player has to be ready in any circumstance in order to get the chance to play for the team,'' he concluded.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will face Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) final on Saturday at 07.30 PM IST.

