Former Odisha FC skipper Steven Taylor re-joins Wellington Phoenix

Former Odisha FC captain Steven Taylor has returned to his former club Wellington Phoenix. Taylor played for the New Zealand-based club from 2018 to 2020, having made 49 appearances over two seasons for Wellington Phoenix.

The English defender found the net thrice during his first stint with Wellington Phoenix. Taylor also captained Wellington Phoenix during the 2019-20 A-League season. During both editions, he led his side to the A-League finals and is a fan favorite.

Taylor has re-signed with the club after spending one year with Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), where he made 16 appearances, with two goals to his name.

“I’m looking forward to joining back up with my teammates in Wollongong, working under Uffy [Ufuk Talay] again and doing my best for the Phoenix fans back in New Zealand and across Australia,” Steven Taylor said after re-joining Wellington Phoenix.

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuf Talay heaped praise on the English defender and lauded his performances for the club in the past.

“Stevie is a class act and he’ll bring that leadership that we need in the backline, especially with Luke [DeVere] out with injury,” said Talay. “As a player, he brings a defensive presence, and as a person, he brings leadership and character to the team."

"He was very influential in the changing room for us last season and that’s what we want him to bring to the squad, in addition to his play on the field,” the coach added.

Taylor will don the No. 27 shirt for the Wellington Phoenix, which was his old jersey number during his previous stint with the cub. The 35-year-old player will join the team after completing the mandatory quarantine period.

With Wellington Phoenix currently placed at the bottom of the points table in the A-League, Taylor will have a massive task ahead of him in helping his side climb up the table.