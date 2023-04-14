GKFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 14th, 2023

I-League side Gokulam Kerala and ISL side FC Goa will look to secure their first win of the Hero Super Cup 2023 when they face each other on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

Both teams will be looking to get all three points to keep their hopes of securing a place in the next stages alive. The Gaurs come into this fixture following a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC while the Malabarians will look to pull things together following a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Gokulam Kerala is the local side and will be banking on their buzzing home support to beat FC Goa.

Match Details

Match: Gokulam Kerala FC vs FC Goa, Group C (GKFC vs FCG)

Date & Time: Friday, April 14; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Kozhikode Corporation EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala

GKFC vs FCG predicted starting XIs

Gokulam Kerala FC: Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Abdul Hakku, Aminou Bouba, Subhankar Adhikari, Mohammed Jassim, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Rahul Raju, Sourav K, Noufal P.N, and Sergio Mendigutxia

FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh, Saviour Gama, Fares Arnaout, Nikhil Prabhu, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Iker Guarrotxena, Devendra Murgaokar, Noah Sadaoui

GKFC vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Arshdeep Singh, Fares Arnaout, Aminou Bouba, Subhankar Adhikari, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Noah Sadaoui, Sergio Mendigutxia Iglesias

Captain: Brandon Fernandes | Vice-Captain: Sergio Mendigutxia Iglesias

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Jassim, Saviour Gama, Anwar Ali, Lenny Rodrigues, Rahul Raju, Hernan Santana, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, Jobby Justin

Captain: Noah Sadaoui | Vice-Captain: Iker Guarrotxena

