Goa to host ISL 2020-21

The 7th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to be held in the Indian state of Goa, the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced on Sunday. The 2020-21 season will be played behind closed doors in a single region due to the ongoing coronavirus Pandemic.

The venues will be Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Mrs. Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited, said “I am delighted to bring the ISL Season 7 to the state of Goa, from where we had left the action last season. Congratulations to the beautiful state of Goa and their passionate fans of football, as they once again become the epicenter of the beautiful game in India!''

“Over the last six years, ISL has played a key role in helping Indian football find its rightful place in the global arena. In this short period, we have crossed several remarkable milestones – ISL’s recent membership of the World League Forum, City Football Group’s investment in Mumbai City FC, ATK’s merger with Mohun Bagan, and ISL’s emergence as the fourth most popular league on social media with 38 million fan interactions, are all indicators of the phenomenal rise of Indian football'' she continued.

“Sport is one of the greatest expressions of solidarity and a source of happiness for people around the world. My gratitude to all our clubs, players, and staff for their fortitude and resilience during these unprecedented times. I look forward to the upcoming season of ISL as we showcase, through football, the triumph of human spirit in fighting the pandemic with hope and courage.” she concluded.

COVID-19 restrictions imposed on ISL

FSDL have penned a deal with the Sports Authority of Goa, Goa Football Association, and the Government of Goa to host the league. 16 training pitches have been shortlisted, from which 10 will be finalised for the respective teams.

Each team will have an exclusive training facility throughout the duration of the league. A few school grounds and colleges are also part of the shortlisted facilities.

Kerala was the front-runner along with Goa to hold the league, but due to better support from the State Government and closer proximity between stadiums, Goa was eventually selected.

Teams will be divided into groups of three in terms of hotels and stadiums. Strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be enforced with regular COVID-19 testing for the teams to ensure the players' safety. Media entry will also be regulated.

Indian Super League 2020-21 is expected to be played from November 21 to March 10. Teams will begin their pre-season training from October 1st week.