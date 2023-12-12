GOA vs MUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Indian Super League Match – December 12, 2023

FC Goa (GOA) and Mumbai City FC (MUM) will clash in the Indian Super League 2023 on Tuesday, December 12, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

The Gaurs, under the guidance of head coach Manolo Marquez, are currently leading the standings with six wins and a draw in seven matches they've played so far in the competition. With a goal difference of 11, Goa are carrying 19 points and are eagerly looking to continue their dominance in their forthcoming games.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC are in the fourth position in the standings with four wins and two draws from six encounters so far. They are carrying 14 points with a goal difference of 14. They would be looking to target the opposition's weakness of poor goal conversion rate.

On that note, let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match.

Noah Sadaoui (GOA) - 9 credits

Goa FC midfielder Noah Wail-Sadaoui has so far bagged two goals from five matches he has played in this campaign. With a passing accuracy percentage of 77, Sadaoui has room to improve.

With 12 shots on target, the Moroccan is yet to have his best time this season. He has attempted the most shots than any other player in this edition so far. Without an iota of doubt, he is one of the best vice-captaincy choices to have in your fantasy team.

Greg Stewart (MUM) - 9 credits

Mumbai City FC's forward Greg Stewart has racked up 15 chances so far for his teammates. In six matches this season, he has scored only one goal and chipped in with two assists. He has 78% passing accuracy in the competition.

Stewart has been in the starting XI in all six games so far this campaign and we can expect him to bring his A game out very soon. In 20 games for Mumbai City FC, he has scored eight goals and provided eight assists, making him a decent captaincy choice.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz (MUM) - 9 credits

Argentinian Jorge Pereyra Diaz has been in red-hot form for Mumbai City FC this season. Diaz has scored six goals from six encounters with 10 shots on target.

The attacker has a shot conversion rate of 46.2% in the campaign, which is the best this season among players who have taken at least five shots. Continuing his good form from last season, the leading goal-scorer in this edition Diaz is the best captaincy pick to have in your fantasy XI.