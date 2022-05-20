Gokulam Kerala FC boss Vincenzo Alberto Annese's words might sting but they come from agony

The mirth of victory often lays bare the agony of the struggle. On Wednesday night, the entire Indian footballing fraternity was a witness to that.

In probably their sweetest victory since their inception in 2017, Gokulam Kerala FC marauded the glittering lineup of ATK Mohun Bagan to register a 4-2 win in their debut AFC Cup match.

The gravity of the result is important to define. A year back, the Malabarians won their first I-League title. A week ago they defended it against Mohammedan SC in a virtual title-decider in front of a jam-packed Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Hence, the Calicut-based club are hardly strangers to big games with massive stakes on the line. But Wednesday's game against the Mariners felt a little different. It just didn't feel like it was about the result, the three points, or the performance.

Gokulam head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese was yearning for his opportunity to make a statement, and that had arrived.

Hence, when the Italian took the mic in the post-match press conference and delivered what seemingly was a fiery monologue, you knew he believed every word he spoke.

Beaming with passion, the 37-year-old underlined that this victory highlighted that there is no difference in quality between the players in the I-League and the ISL. Furthermore, Vincenzo urged Indian national team coach Igor Stimac not to ignore the players playing in the second-tier.

However, the words that followed were more penetrating for the advocates of the Indian Super League. The former Belize national team head coach opined that I-League relegation-battlers Real Kashmir FC posed a greater challenge than the Mariners.

And Vincenzo wasn't just there to make generic statements. He made sure to aim his grievances at the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Not many coaches have raised their voices against the semi-conscious distinction that has been made between players from the two leagues. But Vincenzo Alberto Annese braved it.

He also chose the perfect night to deliver his stirring words. Right after he had rallied his troops to one of their most emblematic performances in recent history.

Vincenzo Alberto hammers home the point loud enough for everyone to listen

While some lauded Vincenzo Alberto for being bold and calling a spade a spade, many were of the opinion that his statements were cocky and would soon come back to haunt him.

Were his statements cocky? Or was he being brutally honest? Let's ignore black and white perspectives and settle for gray.

Whether you agree with him or not, it's important to understand where Vincenzo is coming from. Despite consistently outperforming most teams in the I-League, Gokulam has been deprived of their key players year after year.

With no promotion-relegation system yet in place, it has become growingly difficult for the Malabarians to hold on to their talent pool. Players who aspire to play amidst the glitz and glamour of the top division are too attracted by the prospect of playing in the ISL.

#AFCCup2022 @AFCCup FT | @GokulamKeralaFC - @atkmohunbaganfc



A memorable night for Vincenzo Alberto and his men, as they make a statement on their debut on the continental stage 🏽



#AFCCup2022 | #GFCvAMB FT |A memorable night for Vincenzo Alberto and his men, as they make a statement on their debut on the continental stage 🚨 FT | 🇮🇳 @GokulamKeralaFC 4️⃣-2️⃣ @atkmohunbaganfc 🇮🇳 A memorable night for Vincenzo Alberto and his men, as they make a statement on their debut on the continental stage 💯🙌🏽#AFCCup2022 | #GFCvAMB https://t.co/lvO0zMrFut

After their iconic title run the previous year, the Calicut-club lost a number of their title-winning players. The likes of Vincy Barretto, Sebastian Thangmuansang, and Naocha Singh went to the ISL clubs.

When ISL teams keep poaching away their biggest assets, even after a successful season, it's extremely difficult for I-League clubs to build championship teams from scratch every year.

Hence, Vincenzo Alberto's desire to detail out the lack of difference in quality between the I-League and the ISL is anything but boasting. His words were more like a cry of agony against the endless pre-season fights the I-League clubs go through to hold on to their players. Even after a season like this one.

But was Vincenzo just fighting a battle for Gokulam? Well, no. The Italian gaffer had a larger point to prove. For anyone who fails to comprehend, the Gokulam head coach didn't say Real Kashmir FC were a better opponent than ATK Mohun Bagan.

He said that the Snow Leopards "gave us more problems" than the Mariners. Why the comparison?

Well, mostly to drive home his point. I-League clubs aren't far behind the ISL ones. Especially, if you go by the quality of the Indian players. If the I-League talents are marshalled well, they too can execute footballing plans without any hindrance.

Indian team's head coach Stimac has been wrong to vehemently ignore the players from the second-tier. Unlike in most footballing nations, the talent pool in India is not evenly divided across leagues.

Do I-League players deserve to be called up for national camps?

At a casual level, it becomes more about speculation and assumption than about data-based facts. But when an astute footballing mind like Vincenzo Alberto raises similar questions, it grabs people by the ear, and most importantly, it creates a discourse.

Hence, when Gokulam took the field in the AFC Cup against the Green and Maroon Brigade, their fight wasn't just to win, or to make their start to the Asian competition memorable. It was also to show the AIFF that they deserve to sit at the big-boys' table. Now, they are here to stay for good.

So, whether you agree with what Vincenzo Alberto had to say after the game, or you don't, make sure to take away the right thoughts and ponder upon them. Vincenzo Alberto Annese didn't say Real Kashmir were better than ATK Mohun Bagan. Nor did he say that I-League clubs are better than ISL clubs.

He just had one little request - Give the I-League players a little chance. Won't you, Mr. Igor Stimac?

Edited by Akshay Saraswat