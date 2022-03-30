Gokulam Kerala FC play out a draw vs Rajasthan United FC in I-League match 

Rajasthan United FC hosted Gokulam Kerala FC at the Kalyani Stadium for their seventh I-League 2021-22 encounter of the campaign. The debutants have conceded the fewest number of goals in the league and were looking to keep that record intact while the Malabarians had their eye on the top of the points table.

Gokulam Kerala FC dominated proceedings early in the game. Midfielder Emil Benny had the first attempt at goal which was comfortably gripped by Bhaskar Roy. Both sides were compact at the back as a result of which attacks ended up in the final third with no outcome.

Rajasthan United FC midfielder Ricky Shabong miscued a shot that would have allowed his side to get ahead. However, the debutants were awarded a penalty after Pawan Kumar brought down Sardor Jakhonov. Jakhonov stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent Rakshit Dagar the wrong way as Rajasthan United FC took the lead in the 27th minute.

Gokulam Kerala FC maintained possession but could not breach the resilient defense of Francesc Bonet's side. Midfielders Emil Benny and Ricky Shabong have been the driving force for their respective sides on the field, covering as much ground as possible. At half-time, it was Bonet's side who were ahead, carrying a one-goal lead into the dressing room.

Gokulam Kerala FC raise the bar against Rajasthan United FC

At the start of the second half, Vincenzo Alberto Annese made changes to the XI. Sourav was introduced in place of Sreekuttan VS. Gokulam Kerala FC maintained their tempo in the second half in pursuit of an equalizer. Sharif Mohammad picked up a booking after a rash challenge on Shilton D'Silva.

Another player that has been lethal is Pritam Singh. He was seen inside the opposition box on many occasions but did not manage to capitalize on advantageous situations.

Rajasthan United were dealt a blow in the 66th minute after Julian Omar Ramos was shown a red card for obstructing a goal-bound move. The defender was not entirely to blame as a back pass from one of his teammates was misplaced. Jourdaine Fletcher was obstructed while trying to turn the opportunity into a goal for Gokulam.

Reduced to 10 men, Bonet made two quick substitutions with Sardor Jakhonov and Gyamar Nikum making way for Melroy Assisi and Aman Thapa.

The match turned into an end-to-end encounter. The Malabarians made a substitution to get their heads back into the game with Ngangom Ronald Singh coming in for Bouba Aminou. Gokulam Kerala FC managed to score in the dying moments of the match from a Ronald chip in the 90th that was difficult for Bhaskar Roy to get to.

The match ended 1-1 with the Malabarians luckily avoiding defeat.

