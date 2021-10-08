Gokulam Kerala FC sign Myanmar forward Win Theingi Tun

Gokulam Kerala FC have roped in Myanmar women's player Win Theingi Tun ahead of the upcoming edition of the AFC Women’s Club Competition. The tournament will take place in Amman, Jordan from 7-12 November.

Win Theingi Tun is a versatile player who can play as a striker or a winger, as she does for the national team. She has scored 53 goals in 57 appearances for the Myanmar national side since her debut in 2014.

Speaking of her club-level experience, Tun joined Myanmar-based club Myawady in 2016 and has found the net on 44 occasions from just 15 appearances. Win Theingi Tun is the league's top scorer and has also won the Myanmar Women's League trophy twice in 2016/17 & 2017/18.

The goal machine will move out of Myanmar for the first time as she signs a contract with Indian Women's League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC. The 26-year-old striker has been specially signed for Gokulam Kerala's AFC Women’s Club Competition 2021 campaign.

“I am really happy to be moving to Gokulam Kerala FC," said Win Theingi Tun after signing the contract with the Malabarians. "The women’s football in India is developing really fast. I am glad to be part of it. I will try my best with my teammates to bring laurels to the team and make history by part of the team."

Win Theingi Tun - A great addition to Gokulam Kerala FC

Myanmar forward Win Theingi Tun in action (Image Courtesy: GKFC Media)

Win Theingi Tun can play on both wings or as a striker, which helps Gokulam Kerala coach Priya PV to use her in either of the positions. The 26-year-old can adapt to any given role and can play her part with perfection.

She is real quick on the field and can brush past the opposition's defenders with ease. The Myanmar international player is a great addition to the squad and provides the team with perfect stability and balance.

The club's president, VC Praveen, was looking forward to building a strong team and bringing home India's first AFC Cup through GKFC's women's team. Adding Tun to the squad is a step in the right direction.

“We are building our team for the AFC Women’s Club Competition and we want to bring the first AFC Cup to India through our women’s team," said Gokulam Kerala FC president VC Praveen. "We hope Win will make an impact to our team and help us to create history."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee