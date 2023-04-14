FC Goa will look to secure their first win of the Hero Super Cup 2023 when they face Gokulam Kerala FC in their Group C fixture. The game is scheduled to be held at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday, April 14.

The Gaurs will enter this match on the back of a disappointing 5-3 defeat against fellow ISL side Jamshedpur FC. Carlos Pena’s men were punished due to a lack of focus at the back as they conceded five goals to a Red Miners side who have struggled in front of goal this season.

However, there were a few positives to take from their thrilling opener. Their frontline has formed an excellent understanding, with the likes of Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, and Noah Sadaoui contributing to the goals.

Goa, the reigning Hero Super Cup champions, had a poor season in the ISL, narrowly missing out on the final playoff spot. They will look to string together a positive result against Gokulam Kerala to get their campaign in this tournament going.

Meanwhile, the Malabarians were thoroughly beaten by ATK Mohun Bagan by a 5-1 margin in their opening game. The Mariners controlled the proceedings from the first whistle and carved open their defense time and again.

The difference in quality between the sides was on show, but Gokulam Kerala will look to bounce back after the defeat. They finished third in the I-League and conceded the least number of goals this season.

While their confidence might have taken a hit, head coach Francesc Bonet will hope that his side regains their defensive solidity to compete against Goa.

Both teams need a win in this game to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Super Cup semifinals alive.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs FC Goa: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Gokulam Kerala FC vs FC Goa, Hero Super Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Friday, April 14, 2023, 5:00 PM.

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup match between Gokulam Kerala FC and FC Goa will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 5:00 PM IST on Friday, April 14.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs FC Goa: Live streaming details

The game between the Malabarians and the Gaurs can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 5:00 PM IST on Friday, April 14.

