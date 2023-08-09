I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC are all set to lock horns with the Indian Air Force FT in their opening encounter of the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group C fixture is set to take Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Gokulam enjoyed another commendable season in the I-League. Despite encountering a mid-season slump after being considered favorites for ISL promotion, they bounced back and secured a respectable third-place finish.

Their challenges persisted into the Super Cup, where they faced defeats against three ISL outfits. As a result, the Malabarians have once again undergone a change, appointing experienced figure Domingo Oramas to steer them through the Durand Cup.

Notably, the club did not participate in last year’s Durand Cup despite being the reigning champions. The Kerala-based team will be determined to start on a strong note, especially with ISL giants Bengaluru FC and local rivals Kerala Blasters FC in their group.

The Indian Air Force side, meanwhile, could set up defensively and hit their opponents on the break. Known for their determination and resilience, they could pose significant challenges for Gokulam Kerala FC.

Notable figures in their ranks include center-back Arashpreet Singh, with experience at Punjab FC and Mohammedan FC, and former Gokulam Kerala FC goalkeeper Shibin Raj, who last featured for the club in the Super Cup.

Indian Air Force head coach Priya Darshan believes that his squad has the right blend of experience and youth to compete with the top teams. He said:

"It is an important game for us and we will definitely try to grab three points. Our attacking style of play will be key to victory for us. We have a squad of experienced and young players with the mindset of winning by exhibiting skills and fitness,” he said.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Air Force FT: Match Details

Match: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Air Force FT, Group C, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 9, 4:45 PM

Venue: Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Air Force FT: Telecast and Live streaming details

Gokulam Kerala FC @GokulamKeralaFC GKFC goes head-to-head with Indian Air Force in the Durand Cup opener. Who will seize the victory? 🏅



#DurandCup #GKFC #malabarians #FootballLegacy pic.twitter.com/w2MNUcb7tK Get your jerseys on, it's game day!GKFC goes head-to-head with Indian Air Force in the Durand Cup opener. Who will seize the victory? 🏅

The Durand Cup match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Indian Air Force FT will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels. The game will also be streamed on SonyLiv from 4:45 PM on Wednesday.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Air Force FT: Prediction

Gokulam Kerala FC are slight favorites given their quality, but the game is expected to be tightly contested from the onset, driven by the tactical approaches of both squads.

The Malabarians have quality attackers, with notable names including Sourav K, Sreekutan VS, and new signing Alex Sanchez, who can pose problems for their opponents with their pace and physicality.

Although the Air Force team have the experience, especially at the back, Gokulam Kerala are expected to win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 3-1 Indian Air Force FT