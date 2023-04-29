Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for Hero Club Playoffs 

Odisha FC, recently crowned champions of the Super Cup, will square off against Gokulam Kerala FC in the Hero Club Playoffs to clinch a berth in the group stage of the AFC Cup 2023-24. The match will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

The Juggernauts will be the favorites going into the game, having won the Super Cup by beating Bengaluru FC in the final. They are yet to lose a single game under interim head coach Clifford Miranda and boast some top-quality players, including Diego Mauricio, Amrinder Singh, and Victor Rodriguez.

Gokulam Kerala, meanwhile, finished third in the I-League with 39 points and will be hoping to put up a strong performance in this crucial fixture. The Malabarians have a mix of experienced and young players, and coach Francesc Bonet is confident that they can channel all their hard work into a fitting result.

The key battle in this match will be between Odisha FC's attack and Gokulam Kerala FC's defense. The Juggernauts' attacking prowess was on full display throughout the Super Cup, while the I-League outfit will be hoping to keep a tight defense and not commit any mistakes at the back.

Odisha FC coach Miranda emphasized the need to remain grounded and not let the celebrations of their maiden silverware overshadow the playoffs. He also stressed that the team would not change its way of playing and would field the strongest available team to secure a win.

For Gokulam, the playoffs provide a unique opportunity to salvage a positive result from an underwhelming season. Coach Bonet believes that his side, who have a mix of experienced and young players, are keen to put in a good performance.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Match: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC, Hero Club Playoffs

Date & Time: Saturday, April 29, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineups

Gokulam Kerala FC: Shibin Raj, Vikas Saini, Abdul Hakku, Bouba Aminou, Mohammed Jassim, Omar Ramos, Farshad Noor, Shilton D'Silva, Sourav K, Sreekutan VS, Samuel Koney.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado, Denechandra Meitei, Saul Crespo, Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch the match?

The Hero Club Playoffs encounter between Gokulam Kerala FC and Odisha FC will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and will be streamed live on the FanCode app at 7.00 pm IST on April 29.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Given it's a one-off encounter, it's difficult to firmly predict the eventual winners. However, Odisha FC, with their recent track record, will be the clear favorites. But Gokulam have shown some moments of brilliance under Fran Bonet and will be hoping to replicate the same.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 1-3 Odisha FC

Poll : 0 votes