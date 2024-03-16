Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Gokulam Kerala FC will be up against Sreenidi Deccan FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the EMS Stadium in Kerala on Sunday, March 17.

Ranked second, Gokulam Kerala FC are having a fantastic campaign with 10 wins and four losses in 20 matches. They defeated Aizawl FC in the previous matchup with a scoreline of 4-3. Matija Babovic scored two goals for Kerala while Nikola Stojanović netted one.

On the other hand, Sreenidi Deccan FC beat Delhi FC in the most recent game by 1-0. Lalromawia scored in the first half for Deccan and later they defended their side very well till the last minute. Sreenidi are standing below Gokulam Kerala with 11 wins and four losses in 18 games.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Match Details

Match: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

Date and Time: March 17, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Kozhikode Corporation EMS Stadium, Kerala

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Head-to-Head

Gokulam Kerala FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC have a closely contested head-to-head battle. Deccan have two victories in their account, while Kerala has won three games, including the most recent one this season by 4-1.

Matches Played: 5

Gokulam Kerala FC Won: 3

Sreenidi Deccan FC Won: 2

Draw: -

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Probable XI

Gokulam Kerala FC

Bishorjit Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Nidhin Krishna, Muhammed Saheef, Akhil Praveen, Nikola Stojanovic, Noufal Noufal, Abhijith Abhijith, Christy Davis, Komron Tursunov, Matija Babović

Sreenidi Deccan FC

Albino Gomes, Pawan Kumar, Eli Sabia Filho, Arijit Bagui, Jagdeep Singh, Faysal Shayesteh, Muthu Irulandi Mayakkannan, Lalromawia Lalromawia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Rilwan Hassan, William Alves de Oliveira

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Match Prediction

Both teams are currently in good form this season, with recent victories under their belts. Additionally, they have a history of closely contested matches against each other.

However, Gokulam Kerala has a strong track record of winning four matches at EMS Stadium and are expected to deliver a similar performance in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC are expected to win.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel