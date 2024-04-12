Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On April 12th, Friday, Gokulam Kerala FC will host TRAU FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at EMS Stadium in Kozhikode.

Gokulam Kerala FC have had a fine campaign this season, having won 11 games, while losing six and tying as many. They are coming off a 3-0 win over NEROCA FC in the previous game. However, they don’t have any chance to finish at the top but they’ll be hoping to conclude their campaign on a positive note.

Meanwhile, after a 2-1 win over Real Kashmir, TRAU FC’s most recent game against Aizawl FC was canceled due to unknown reasons. However, it didn’t have a strong effect on their rankings as they are holding the 12th spot in the India I-League 2023-24 points table with just four wins in 22 matches.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC Match Details

Match: Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC

Date and Time: April 12th, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode

Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC Head-to-Head

Gokulam Kerala FC have dominated TRAU FC in the head-to-head matchups, winning four out of seven games. However, TRAU has proven to be a worthy opponent, securing two victories themselves, with one match resulting in a draw.

Matches Played: 7

Gokulam Kerala FC Won: 4

TRAU FC Won: 2

Draw: 1

Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC Probable XI

Gokulam Kerala FC

Devansh Dabas (GK), Nidhin Krishna, Bouba Aminou, Muhammed Saheef, Anas Edathodika, Sreekuttan VS, Nikola Stojanovic, Noufal Noufal, Christy Davis, Komron Tursunov, and Alejandro Sánchez López.

TRAU FC

Sanaton Singh Salam, Meitankeishangbam Clinton Khuman, Thomas Singh Thounaojam, Manash Protim Gogoi, Prabin Khangembam, Danish Aribam, Shitaljit Singh Atom, Sardor Jahonov, Japes Nongthambam, Bidyananda Singh, and Robinson Singh Soraisam.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC Match Prediction

Gokulam Kerala FC and TRAU FC have met each other on seven occasions, out of which the former has won four, including the most recent one this season, and lost two while one ended as a tie.

Kerala have won two of their last five games, including the previous game. They are currently in a better position as compared to TRAU. So, we can expect them to grab their fifth victory against the visitors in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC is expected to win.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel