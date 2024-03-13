Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Thursday, March 14, Gokulam Kerala will face Aizawl FC in the I-League 2023-24 match at the EMS Stadium in Kerala.

Gokulam Kerala have been in fine form this season, having won nine out of 19 games and six ending in a tie. They are coming off a 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir where Matija Babovic was their solitary goal scorer.

Kerala are currently ranked fourth in the I-League 2023-24 with 33 points in their account.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC experienced their sixth loss in the previous match against Shillong Lajong with a scoreline of 2-1. Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia scored a goal in the penalty for Aizawl.

Aizawl are now holding the 10th rank on the leaderboard with five wins and six losses in 17 matches.

Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC Match Details

Match: Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC

Date and Time: March 14, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala

Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC Head-to-Head

Aizawl FC leads with five wins in their 10 head-to-head encounters, while Gokulam Kerala has secured three victories. Both teams have settled for a draw twice in their past meetings, including the reverse fixture this season.

Matches Played: 10

Gokulam Kerala Won: 3

Aizawl FC Won: 5

Draw: 2

Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC Probable XI

Gokulam Kerala

Bishorjit Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Nidhin Krishna, Muhammed Saheef, Akhil Praveen, P. Rishad, Noufal Noufal, Abhijith Abhijith, Christy Davis, Komron Tursunov, Matija Babović

Aizawl FC

Nora Fernandes, Lalchawnkima Lalchawnkima, Joe Zoherliana, Ivan Marić, Laldanmawia Laldanmawia, KC Larchhuakmawia, Lalthankhuma C. Duhvela, K Lalrinfela, R Lalthanmawia, R Ramdinthara, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia (C)

Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC Match Prediction

Gokulam Kerala's historical record against Aizawl FC hasn't been stellar, with five losses in their 10 previous encounters. However, they've shown improvement lately, clinching victory in three out of their last five meetings, with the most recent one this season resulting in a draw.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, has struggled in their recent matches, losing four out of their last five. So, we can expect Kerala to dominate in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala are expected to win.

Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel